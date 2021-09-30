Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021

WKN: A1JNM7 ISIN: US8676524064 Ticker-Symbol: S9P2 
Tradegate
01.10.21
10:36 Uhr
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 23:24
SunPower Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASD: SPWR) will replace Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 5. S&P 500 constituent Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: COG) is acquiring Cimarex Energy in a deal expected to close on October 1.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 5, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SunPower

SPWR

Information Technology



Deletion

Cimarex Energy

XEC

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

