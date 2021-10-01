Anzeige
01.10.2021 | 03:04
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature G-SHOCK

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GBX-100KI is the second signature model endorsed by pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi.

GBX-100KI

Igarashi started surfing at the age of three. Since then, he has gone on to win a number of major surfing competitions and is currently a world-class professional surfer competing on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour at the top of the sport.

The second Kanoa Igarashi signature model is based on the GBX-100, which is equipped with Mobile Link functions in addition to a useful tide graph for surfers. The new GBX-100KI is a special-edition watch with a design and color theme created under Igarashi's supervision. The all-black watch is adorned with different textures and shades for each part including the bezel, band, and LCD, expressing Igarashi's cool and unique worldview. The bezel and glass feature a graphic of Igarashi himself tube riding a massive wave. The dial, case back, and band tip feature Igarashi's signature. The band's lug side showcases the number 50, which is Igarashi's number on the WSL Championship Tour.

The GBX-100KI is also equipped with Mobile Link functions that pair with a smartphone. With the dedicated smartphone app, the user can select a location from approximately 3,300 preset locations worldwide and send the information to the watch, including tide data, sunset/sunrise times, and other essential data for surfers. In addition to displaying tide graphs and moon data, the watch comes with a variety of functions that are useful in daily training, such as distance traveled, time, and pace. The wide watch face uses a high contrast Memory in Pixel (MIP) LCD for optimum visibility.

GBX-100KI

Kanoa Igarashi signature / Special packaging

Kanoa Igarashi
https://world.g-shock.com/asia-mea/en/team/kanoa_igarashi/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638455/GBX_100KI.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638454/GBX_100KI_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638456/Kanoa_Igarashi_signature_Special_packaging.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
