Leading cruise ship builder extended and expanded its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to increase design and construction efficiency

Integrated, open digital platform enabled Meyer Werft to automate selected design processes, engineer and collaborate across sites and disciplines

Meyer Werft and Dassault Systèmes strengthen their existing partnership to create the next generation of solutions that bring long-term value to shipbuilding

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that the construction phase of Meyer Werft's first luxury passenger ship designed with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as well as the engineering phase of its sister ship are underway. Meyer Werft, one of the world's leading cruise ship builders and a long-term Dassault Systèmes customer, extended and expanded its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to increase design efficiency and shorten construction time on this and future customer projects.

The luxury ship, with an expected delivery in 2022, will have a volume of 144,000 gross register tonnage, a capacity for 1,250 passenger cabins, and run on environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas. The efficient design and delivery of such state-of-the-art ships is crucial in a competitive marketplace.

Meyer Werft set an objective to efficiently design and deliver in time the most innovative cruise ships. To achieve this, the company expanded its engineering, product lifecycle management, automated production deliverables, and manufacturing user capabilities with the "Designed for Sea" and "Optimized Production for Sea" industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

In addition, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform's openness allows Meyer Werft to integrate project data generated by legacy digital design tools at its sites and its suppliers. This supports a smooth and gradual transition to a unified and integrated business experience platform.

"Extending our use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is part of our ambition to more efficiently design and build innovative cruise ships," said Dr. Paul Meyer, CIO, Meyer Werft. "We aim to unify tools and processes across our sites. As we are in the construction phase for our first ship designed with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, our partnership with Dassault Systèmes continues to strengthen to achieve this."

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the only platform that enables industry leaders like Meyer Werft to transform their industrial business and deliver new customer experiences," said François-Xavier Dumez, Vice President, Marine Offshore Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The platform has already been at the core of many innovative designs, as shipbuilders can avoid manufacturing errors, rework or delays downstream. Together with Meyer Werft we are creating the next generation of shipbuilding solutions to deliver long-term value."

