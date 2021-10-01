Kick.io is releasing a crypto IDO launchpad for Cardano Projects

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardano-based fundraising platform and a project accelerator Kick.io announced a long-waited release on October 1st, 2021, inviting the community to hop on and become an early investor to unicorn-level projects.

Kick.io platform is exceptional and ahead of its competition because it supports projects launched on the Cardano blockchain and offers full support for Cardano native tokens.

The platform's founders are striving to become the place where Cardano's extensive community can come together to fund high-growth projects characterized by the immense potential for future success.

Be an early crypto investor.

The users will have the opportunity to browse via projects, carefully hand-picked and uplisted on Kick.io platform. The earlier the investors contribute to the most promising crypto & blockchain projects, the more enormous the potential for profit and rewards are.

As other platforms tend to list projects and their native tokens after the initial rounds have been completed, Kick.io will ensure that crypto investors will have access to the best projects with the best timing, allowing for higher potential returns.

For the users, Kick.io provides staking functionality and up to 5% additional return on endorsed projects. For staking and endorsing, users get rewards. To participate in Kick.io ecosystem, tokens will need to be deposited onto the platform and can then be designated as desired. Tokens that are not being used for staking or endorsing can be withdrawn to a wallet of choice at any time.

Stakers who have staked at least 20000 KICK tokens in either of the locked staking pools will receive priority access to the project launches. An allocation of 25% of the sale will be open 24 hours before the general public.

Users are invited to analyze the verified project listings, meet project founders, and endorse the most credible ones. The credibility of projects is vetted by well-informed investors and the platform's due diligence team before the propositions are released to the users.

Importance of decentralization

As is crucial for crypto-verse, the companies philosophy turns around decentralization. Kick.io company was founded by a team of Defi and traditional finance professionals.

By being in line with crypto world values, the team works to provide full decentralization, ensuring that the funds raised on the Kick.io platform are directly sent to the project founders and that the tokens generated are distributed to holders without burdensome checks or unnecessary delay. Also by providing a suite of advanced Defi tools ensures that upcoming projects will thrive and prosper.

Kick.io takes financial sustainability and inclusion seriously, working diligently to ensure that their efforts benefit all stakeholders, helping to evolve the reputation and maturity of the Defi industry.

This next-generation decentralized launchpad will be built according to the best Defi industry practices, ensuring real-time settlement, top-notch security, interoperability, true decentralization, zero counterparty risk, and is fully scalable to meet the needs of institutional investors. This will be a massive contribution to the development of maturity of Defi and crypto industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640308/Kick_io_First_Cardano_Launchpad.jpg