Freitag, 01.10.2021
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
PR Newswire
01.10.2021 | 08:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Sale of Ramet Holdings Limited

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Sale of Ramet Holdings Limited

PR Newswire

London, September 30

1st October2021

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Sale of Ramet Holdings Limited

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the independent oil and gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, reports that it has reached an agreement with Actio Law Firm for the sale of Ramet Holdings Limited, a wholly owned Cypriot subsidiary.

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

© 2021 PR Newswire
