Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Sale of Ramet Holdings Limited

1st October2021

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Sale of Ramet Holdings Limited

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the independent oil and gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, reports that it has reached an agreement with Actio Law Firm for the sale of Ramet Holdings Limited, a wholly owned Cypriot subsidiary.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

