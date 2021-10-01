- (PLX AI) - Daimler shareholders decide on spin-off of Daimler Truck.
- • Daimler says initial listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG anticipated by end of 2021
- • Daimler assumes Daimler Truck Holding AG will be included in the enlarged DAX in Q1 2022
- • Renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG planned for February 2022
- • Daimler shareholders will hold a 65% stake in the new Daimler Truck Holding AG, which will then be listed on the stock exchange as an independent company
- • As consideration for the spin-off Daimler shareholders are to receive one additional share in Daimler Truck Holding AG for every two shares they hold in Daimler AG
- • Daimler will retain a minority interest of 35% in Daimler Truck Holding AG and plans to transfer 5% to Daimler Pension Trust
