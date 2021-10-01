- (PLX AI) - Bilia and Volvo Cars have reached an agreement on future cooperation.
- • Bilia will continue to be a car dealer for new Volvo cars in the metropolitan areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Västerås, while Bilia in Norway will leave the metropolitan area of Oslo
- • The facilities that Bilia intends to sell or replace with other operation have sold new cars, used cars and conducted service for Volvo and in Sweden partly also for Renault
- • These facilities have on average over the past three years together reported a net turnover of totally about SEK 6.2 billion and an operating profit of about SEK 280 million
