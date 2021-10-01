Arevon Energy will install Tesla Megapacks at California load centers in a four-year series of projects called the Falcon portfolio.From pv magazine USA Arevon Energy said that it has purchased 2 GW/6 GWh of Tesla Megapacks through a master supply agreement, in support of its growing utility-scale storage portfolio. It did not disclose the purchase price, but this is not the first deal between the two companies. Arevon Energy said it expects to install 250 MW/1,000 MWh of Tesla Megapack energy storage systems in California and Nevada by the end of the year. "This agreement ensures that Arevon ...

