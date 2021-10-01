DGAP-News: Mirovia AB
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Mirovia acquires Traventus, thus investing further in the ERP sector
1 October 2021
Today Mirovia Group entered an agreement to acquire the business consultants Traventus AB, thereby further strengthening its business within ERP.
The collaboration with Traventus will begin in the autumn of 2021. Traventus was founded in 2012 and is one of Sweden's leading specialists in Visma's ERP systems. They offer comprehensive solutions for the ERP systems Visma Business, Visma.net ERP and Visma SPCS with a total of 30 employees. In 2020, Traventus turnover amounted to SEK 27.8 million with an EBITDA of SEK 6.7 million, of which almost 40% were income of a recurring nature. Traventus has over 300 customers and operates from Malmö, Stockholm, Helsingborg and Växjö, in Sweden.
