- (PLX AI) - Bayer says Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a Standard Dose of Gadoterate for CNS Imaging.
- • Phase IV LEADER-75 study showed 25 percent reduction in standard dose of gadobutrol is non-inferior to gadoterate full dose in improvement of visualization imaging parameters
- • Diagnostic equivalence of the two contrast regimens was confirmed by a post hoc analysis
- • The study data was presented at this year's hybrid annual meeting of the European Society for Neuroradiology (ESNR), taking place in Geneva
