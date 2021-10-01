Bali, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Rise among the ranks in the first ever drug dealing game on the Binance Smart Chain. Manufacture Drugz, buy Operation Centrez, ugprade Dopez and become the kingpin of the metaverse. Trade NFT's and in game assets for real world value, and join the Play 2 Earn revolution.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/98226_7279032f94d31851_001full.jpg

In the early 1990's MS-DOS was the operating system of choice, and the very first video games were being born. One game, that stood out above all, was DrugLord. It captured the imagination of a generation of school kids that had access to the libraries computers, where they would battle it out to become kingpin of the lunch break.

Over the next 20 years games developed into a mega industry, with titles such as GTA becoming multi million dollar assets. But nothing could of predicted cryptocurrencies & blockchain's influence upon gaming.

A games worth is similar to how Bitcoin is value, a direct relationship to the network of people that want to use it. Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and similar titles became so addictive that people would begin to spend money within the game to upgrade charactors and get custom skins etc, but could never recover that value.

With the advent of blockchain, and the revolution of NFT's, the technology has enabled game developers to share the success of the title with their players, creating the most efficient and fair way to promote the game. Buying an NFT means owing it, can resell it, and can add value to its game assets as more players join the game.

Introducing DopeWarz

Combining the entertaining and addictive nature of being a gangster for a day, with the ability to earn real world tradeable assets, DopeWarz plans to become a metaverse with an in-game virtual economy mimicing the supply and demand models in cities around the world.

Play 2 Earn

The in game economy will allow players to earn $DDZ (DirtyDollarz) for drug trades and convert player's time investment into upgrades to player's DOPEZ & DOZ which will be tradeable on our Black Market as NFT's on the Binance Smart Chain. Launder $DDZ into our governance and utlity token $DWZ and use it to further upgrade gameplay or even buy BLOCKZ to earn passive income and influence the government.

Gameplay

The game will focus on the virual economy. The Company are developing mechanics to effectively create dynamic supply and demand models for the in game Drugz. Dopez will be able to make trades, evade Police, and travel to other Cityz to make more deals.

Cityz

They will launch the game in New York City. Before the first game play starts, they will be selling the 1,000 available Blockz for the city on our Black Market. After launch of the City, and with the growth of the game, and will add more Cityz around the World; Shanghai, London, LA, Paris, and many more.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/98226_7279032f94d31851_002full.jpg

Tokenomics

They have successfully completed our pre-seed and seed round and raised $900,000 USD to being developing the MVP, NFT's and Black Market. They are now beginning the private sale, below is the tokenomics for the project here:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/98226_7279032f94d31851_003full.jpg

Timeline

It's important to keep a constant flow of updates and progress going to maintain community engagement and core staff motivation. Below are our phases and projected timelines.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/98226_7279032f94d31851_004full.jpg

Here check out their Telegram Group or visit the website DopeWarz.io

Deal or Get Dealt!

