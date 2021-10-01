- (PLX AI) - SCA fundamentals are too strong to ignore, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to SEK 172 from SEK 170
- • A recent decline in the share price is puzzling and presents a good opportunity to take a position in a quality company, Kepler said
- • SCA should post record-high results in Q3 and Q4: Kepler
- • Meanwhile, the positive long-term earnings trend should continue, and SCA should post its second-highest result in company history next year: Kepler
SVENSKA CELLULOSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de