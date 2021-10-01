DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

01.10.2021 / 08:58

SPORTOTTAL AG: Year-on-year improvement in result

- Orders for projects in the VENUES segment

- Loss almost halved year-on-year

- Sales revenue down due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

- Sales revenue at € 8.3 million, EBIT at € -3.7 million

Cologne, 30 September 2021. In the first half of the year, the operating business of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) continued to be impacted by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions. No sporting events were held for several months and Porsche Experience trips had to be cancelled. As a consequence, SPORTTOTAL AG realized sale revenue of € 8.3 million in the first half of 2021, reflecting a further year-on-year reduction (H1 2020: € 12.9 million). Despite the lower level of sales revenue, the company succeeded in significantly limiting EBIT losses to a level of € -3.7 million (H1 2020: € -6.4 million). Among other factors, this was made possible by the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race, which was again held as usual in the first half of the year, as well as by the consistent implementation of internal cost savings.

LIVE segment massively affected by restrictions

The LIVE segment was highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Events were postponed or not held, and Porsche Experience trips were cancelled. Sales revenue reached just € 0.9 million (H1 2020: € 9.8 million), and EBIT amounted to € +0.1 million (H1 2020: € +0.2 million).

DIGITAL segment improves EBIT

The DIGITAL segment realized a significant improvement in sales revenue to a level of € 6.4 million (H1 2020: € 2.8 million), particularly thanks to the staging of the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race, which was held as usual in the first half of the year. In conjunction with the implementation of internal cost-saving measures, EBIT thereby improved to € -2.7 million (H1 2020: € -4.3 million).

New orders in the VENUES segment

In the VENUES segment, orders were received in the first half of the year for the Formula 1 racetrack project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the equipping of a congress and exhibition centre in Bahrain with special electronics. The project in Jeddah is expected to have an impact on sales revenue and earnings as early as the end of 2021. A slightly positive trend was recorded with sales revenue of € 1.0 million (H1 2020: € 0.5 million) and EBIT of € -0.4 million (H1 2020: € -0.7 million).

Confirmation of FY 2021 guidance

Provided that the relaxations of restrictions relating to events and travel in Germany remain in place, the SPORTTOTAL Group continues to expect a year-on-year higher sales revenue level along with improved EBIT.

Business picks up again in the second half of the year

The SPORTTOTAL Group's business slowly gathered momentum again in the second half of the year. sporttotal.tv is once again showing live sports events on the streaming platform, and more trips and events can be organised again as part of the Porsche Experience.

The partnership with Telekom Deutschland GmbH, which was arranged in the second half of the year for the media coverage of amateur sports via the sporttotal.tv streaming platform and utilising the fully automated camera system developed by SPORTTOTAL itself, is expected to make a sustained contribution to the growth of the DIGITAL segment.

The projects in the VENUES segment are progressing to schedule and will already in part make contributions to sales revenue and earnings in the second half of the year.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. The service portfolio of SPORTTOTAL AG also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the dabei linear TV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

www.sporttotal.com

