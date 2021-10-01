Despite the pandemic and its impact on office occupation, Regional REIT's (RGL) H121 performance was robust. A stand-out feature was the continuing strong rent collection, underpinning the high level of income distribution. The portfolio has been repositioned for earnings and dividend growth from good quality, affordable regional offices, with RGL expecting a steady near-term performance and acceleration from late 2022.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
