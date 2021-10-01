DJ Uppwise placed in Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management, 2021

Uppwise placed as a niche player in the new Gartner's Magic Quadrant. ITALY, Sept. 28th, 2021 Uppwise, a leading provider of Strategic Portfolio Management Solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a Niche Player in Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM)

"We are extremely excited that Gartner included Uppwise in their inaugural Strategic Portfolio Management Magic Quadrant. This demonstrates that Uppwise is a leading SPM solution, supporting enterprise-wide strategy-to-execution alignment and adaptation. We are committed to become a leading player in this emerging market" said Gioacchino Gaudioso, CEO of Uppwise.

Deployed on-premises and SaaS, Uppwise SPM offers a complete solution that connects work across the enterprise, turning ideas into strategies, plans, and action. Uppwise supports all the three distinct SPM use cases defined by Gartner in their "SPM Critical Capabilities research" for 2021: 1. Strategy Execution Management (SEM) 2. Enterprise Program & Portfolio Management (EPPM) 3. Integrated IT Portfolio Analysis (IIPA)

Main Strengths recognized by Gartner were:

-- The new strategy module enables the management of various strategic elements such as themes, goals, keyobjectives, capabilities, and value streams.

-- New integration with Atlassian Jira or Uppwise's collaborative work management solution, Agile-Scrum, orhybrid projects.

-- Using a configurable Enterprise Governance Structure, Uppwise SPM allows the creation of master librariesin any language according to any international standard within the same database. Each node of the EGS can beassociated with a default currency and a preferred user language.

Download your copy of the report at the following link: https://www.uppwise.com/gartner

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

