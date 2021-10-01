U.S. based renewables investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners this week announced that it has acquired a 350 MW PV and storage project set to be built in the Southeast of England. The project has already received planning permission from the UK government, and its new owner expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022.A 350 MW PV plus storage project set for construction in the UK has been acquired by U.S. investment company Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. Once completed, the project will be the largest solar installation in the UK, and among the largest in Europe. The project, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...