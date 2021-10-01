Anzeige
01.10.2021 | 11:40
Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 28

Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022
(The "Company")

1 October 2021

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 17:45 on 28 September 2021.

Date of purchase28 September 2021
Number of Shares purchased25,000 shares

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 32,936,285 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (previously stated as 32,986,285 US Dollar Ordinary Shares) with one voting right per share.
  • 21,957,523 US Dollar B Shares (previously stated as 21,990,857 US Dollar B Shares) with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 54,893,808 (previously stated as 54,977,142).

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

