The application window to apply for a grant as part of the $1 million Houston Comcast RISE Investment Fund is now open. Small businesses owned by people of color in Harris and Fort Bend Counties, may now apply to be one of 100 businesses to receive a $10,000 grant.

As part of the company's initial Comcast RISE Investment Fund, the company previously awarded $1 million in April of this year to 100 small businesses in Houston. Last month, the company announced an additional $1 million in grants will be made available for Houston-area small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, among others.

Eligible businesses can now apply at www.ComcastRISE.com. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 14 and winners will be announced in November.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses owned by people of color that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.

Comcast RISE is part of an expanded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitment that Comcast announced in June 2020, as well as an ongoing cross-company effort to address digital inequities. Over the next 10 years, Comcast is pledging $1 billion to programs and partnerships that will connect an estimated 50 million people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

