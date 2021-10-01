Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC, Midas Announce Signing With E-Commerce Companies Offering Customized Products and Services That Will Benefit More Than 500,000 Merchants, Driving Increase Of Merchant Base. SUIC, Midas Will Replicate This Mod

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch announce signing with E-commerce companies, offering their customized products and services that will benefit more than 500,000 merchants and partners. This will drive an increase in their merchant base. SUIC, Midas will replicate and adopt this model in the $6-trillion EC markets worldwide.

Since 2020, the economic condition across the globe has shown heightened dynamism which expanded the range and reach of E-commerce as more and more companies shift focus on daily necessities relevant to a significant part of the world's population. EC global market size is about $6 trillion dollars. SUIC and Midas Touch's technology and platforms provide solutions for our merchant partners pain points i.e. lower turnover rates, lower profit margins, higher operating costs and idle cash. SUIC has signed up with X-Turn, Bznk and PCHome, the largest Taiwan B2C ECP, as stepping stones to replicate this business model in various EC markets.

X-Turn, through a joint sales platform with Chunghwa Telecom Hami Market, has 1 billion designated user rights. It currently has 300,000 registered members, 5,000 merchants and with over 200,000 merchandise on its X-Turn e-store. For more information please visit its website: https://xturn.com.tw

Bznk is formed to serve more than 1.35 million small and medium-sized enterprises in Taiwan through P2P technology, adopting a reliable credit rating system, and big data system analysis that can match borrowers and investors. Bznk is signing a three-party agreement with Midas Touch and PCHome to provide products and services to PCHome, Taiwan's largest B2C e-commerce website with over half a million merchants. For more information please visit Bznk website: https://bznk.com

SUIC Midas's technology and platform will benefit millions of customers, merchants all around the world, especially as the company is the pioneer in this field offering VIP customized products and services for the fast growing E-commerce market, multi-level marketing businesses, and franchise chain store businesses. The company is launching marketing programs starting from its Taiwan office and is planning to expand this business globally. SUIC, Midas Touch will establish local offices in different countries to serve local PSP's and partners. SUIC and Midas Touch believe that millions of merchants will enjoy higher turnover rates, higher profit margins, and higher business growth through SUIC and Midas Touch's revolutionary technology and product solutions.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research,

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666204/SUIC-Midas-Announce-Signing-With-E-Commerce-Companies-Offering-Customized-Products-and-Services-That-Will-Benefit-More-Than-500000-Merchants-Driving-Increase-Of-Merchant-Base-SUIC-Midas-Will-Replicate-This-Model-In-The-6-Trillion-EC-Markets-Worldwide