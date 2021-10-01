TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale to the BMG Group of a property complex at Caen-Colombelles - Calvados

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale to the BMG Group

of a property complex at Caen-Colombelles - Calvados

Société de la Tour Eiffel, announces the sale of an office property complex at Colombelles (14,760 m²) near Caen, to the BMG Group, a specialist in commercial real estate.

The sale concerns a set of 4 buildings, comprising 14,760 m² of office space and 618 outside parking spaces, acquired off-plan by Société de la Tour Eiffel in 2006 from developer Normandie Aménagement.

"This latest transaction continues the asset disposal plan announced in mid-2019 and underlines Société de la Tour Eiffel's determination to refocus its assets on strategic metropolises." said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Deal advisors: Allez & Associés (Notaries)

About Société de la Tour Eiffel Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France. www.societetoureiffel.com

