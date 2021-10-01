Summa Silver reports additional high-grade silver and gold intercepts from the ongoing drill program, IsoEnergy announced the first scintillometer results from summer drilling at Hurricane, GoldMining announced the completion of updated mineral resource estimates for four of the Company's key properties, EnWave entered into a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement with a second major U.S. cannabis multi-state operator and Trillium Gold intersected 9 meters of 19.73 g/t gold, including 1.55 meters of 102.16 g/t gold in hole NT21-194.