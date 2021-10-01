Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for SECTRA AB (190/21)

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on September 14, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from October 18, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: SECT B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0016803241 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 15, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016278196 First day of trading with new ISIN code: October 18, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.