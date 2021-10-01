Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021

WKN: A3C9TN ISIN: SE0016803241 Ticker-Symbol: 61L0 
Frankfurt
01.10.21
11:45 Uhr
16,780 Euro
-0,370
-2,16 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2021 | 12:53
62 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for SECTRA AB (190/21)

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on
September 14, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
October 18, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SECT B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0016803241       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 15, 2021     
New ISIN code:                SE0016278196       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   October 18, 2021     

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
