Starting as of today, Guido Bortoni is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at CESI S.p.A (Centro Elettrotecnico Sperimentale Italiano), following the appointment of the new Board by the CESI S.p.A. Ordinary Assembly of the Shareholders on July 14th, 2021.

In the first Board of Directors meeting, held on July 15th, Matteo Codazzi was confirmed as Group Chief Executive Officer for the three-year period 2021 2023.

The new Board of Directors is comprised of:

Alberto Calvo

Antonio Cammisecra

Ernesto Ciorra

Giuseppe Del Villano

Giacomo Donnini

Fabio Ignazio Romeo

Francesco Venturini

Flavio Villa

The new Chairman, Guido Bortoni, has been Chairman of ARERA Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy Network and Environment from 2011 to 2018. Previously, he was Chief Executive at the Energy Department of the Italian Government (2009-2011); Head of the Energy Markets Department at the then Italian Electricity and Gas Regulatory Authority (1998-2009); Engineer for Power Grid Studies at CESI/Enel (1987-1998), where he committed to long-term internships at several US utilities and at Électricité de France études et Recherches (EDF), in Paris. From July 2019, he held the role of Senior Advisor Regulatory at the Directorate-General Energy of the European Commission. He graduated in Electric Engineering at the Università degli Studi in Pavia and obtained a Masters' Degree in Administration and Corporate Management at the Politecnico University in Milan.

"My gratitude goes to the CESI Shareholders, the new Board of Directors and the new colleagues who I hope to meet as soon as it will be safe and possible. This is a return to the place in which my professional career first started, where I had the opportunity to develop a background based on the Italian and European best practices, which is essential to interact with institutions and key players in the energy sector," says the Chairman of CESI Group. "Today, I come back to a much bigger, improved and more diversified CESI Group, which has the goal to support and inspire the players of the global energy transition through its testing and consulting services, integrated with civil and environmental engineering activities. This happened thanks to the know-how and expertise of those working at CESI and to the vision of recent management. Indeed, the CESI capabilities in offering services to support the adaptation of energy systems to climate change are truly extraordinary. Just like the latest tools at the disposal of CESI consulting activities on the policies of emissions mitigation and integration into the energy markets are truly impressive."

Matteo Codazzi has been CEO of CESI since 2009. From 2006 to 2009 he has been CEO and Country Manager of Enel in Romania. He joined Enel in 1999; He has been Residential and Business Market Director at Enel Distribuzione and has held important roles such as Director for the Italian Regulatory Affairs, CFO, and Mergers Acquisitions Manager in the Generation and Electricity Gas Distribution areas. Codazzi began his career in 1990 at Finmeccanica-Ansaldo and Alenia, holding several roles in the fields of power generation and aerospace. He graduated with honors in Economics and Commerce from the LUISS University in Rome, where he also served as Professor, and completed the Advanced General Management Program at the Columbia University in New York.

"I take the opportunity to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in me once again. In the past years, CESI has been able to face the challenges posed by the evolution of the energy sector, turning them into an opportunity for growth, which made us a global leader in innovation and energy transition services. In this context, the authority, independence and profound skills of a figure of great institutional importance, such as Chairman Bortoni, are an essential contribution for the future of CESI," says Matteo Codazzi. "Let me also thank Salvatore Machì, our former Chairman, on behalf of all shareholders and employees, for the valuable contribution he offered to the Group over the course of twenty-two years of great commitment, as CEO first and as Chairman subsequently???????. Thanks to his action, CESI has become a world leader in the field of innovation, testing and consulting for the electricity industry and in civil and environmental engineering."

CESI S.p.A (Centro Elettrotecnico Sperimentale Italiano) for over 60 years has offered services to its customers, located in over 70 countries around the world, in the field of innovation, engineering, testing and consulting for the electric sector and in the civil and environmental engineering sectors. With its KEMA Labs Division, the Group is world leader in testing, inspection and certification of electromechanical components for the power sector. CESI is, also, one of the few companies in the world to develop and produce advanced solar cells (III-V triple junction GaAs) for earth and space applications (CPV). The company's key global clients include major power utilities, Transmission System Operators (TSOs), Distribution System Operators (DSOs), power generation companies (GenCos), system integrators, financial investors and global electromechanical and electronic manufacturers, as well as governments and regulatory authorities. CESI works in close cooperation with international financial institutions such as World Bank Group, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Inter-American Bank, Asian Development Bank and Arab Fund. CESI is headquartered in Milan and has facilities and offices in Arnhem, Berlin, Mannheim, Chalfont (USA), Prague, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile and Knoxville (USA).

www.cesi.it

