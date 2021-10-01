Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in SECTRA AB (191/21)

With effect from October 20, 2021, the redemption shares in SECTRA AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including October 29, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: SECT IL B Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0016278212 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden Order book ID: 236772 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XSTO