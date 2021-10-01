Anzeige
01.10.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in SECTRA AB (191/21)

With effect from October 20, 2021, the redemption shares in SECTRA AB will be
quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares
etc. Trading will continue up to and including October 29, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares            
Short name:      SECT IL B                
Round lot:      1                    
ISIN code:      SE0016278212              
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
Order book ID:    236772                 
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
MIC Code:       XSTO
