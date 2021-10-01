DJ Technology and game enthusiasts convene at Monster WASD: Influencer Meetup with fisHC0p

The Monster WASD event set to be held at Monster Notebook's Berlin Store will see fisHC0p, a household name in the world of gaming and technology, get together with gamers. Technology and game enthusiasts convene at Monster WASD: Influencer Meetup with fisHC0p Monster Notebook with its high-performance laptops, gaming equipment and exceptional after-sales services, announces its first event in its Berlin store. Monster Notebook's Berlin Store, Europe's largest game store, will welcome technology and game enthusiasts from Berlin at the Monster WASD event, which will take place on Saturday, October 2.

At the much-anticipated event, gamers will have the opportunity to play top-trending games such as Apex Legends, League of Legends, Fall Guys, Tekken and Heartstone with Fischop and win surprise gifts.

The event, which is to start at 15:00, will be broadcast live on fisHC0p's and Monster Notebook DE's Twitch channels. All Berliners are invited to the Monster WASD event that is free to enter. Entry is free from the age of 16 and is covered by the 3-G Corona rule.

Monster Notebook Store: Alexanderplatz 2 10178 Berlin Live broadcast link for the event: https://www.twitch.tv/monsternotebookde, https://www.twitch.tv/fishc0p About Monster Notebook: Monster Notebook, a favorite among gamers, is all about high-performance laptops and gaming equipment; making a difference in the industry with lifetime free maintenance, money-back guarantee for any game that cannot be played on a Monster notebook, and unconditional customer satisfaction. Committed to its vision to become a global brand hailing from Turkey, the company carries out its overseas activities through its Dubai office, Nicosia and Berlin stores. End of Media Release

