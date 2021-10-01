Transparency Market Research: Home Textile Products Market to reach US$ 140 Bn by 2027, Emergence of 3D Fabric for Expanded Product Line to Stimulate Growth, TMR

- Interest of product manufacturers in sustainable silk for lightweight home textile products gathers momentum
- Growth dynamics, innovations, and opportunities in the home textile products market to expand at a growth rate of ~5%
ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Home Textile Products Market - Overview
The growing focus of manufacturers for the use of sustainable materials for home furnishings is creating opportunities in the home textile products market. In order to serve this, entities associated with the home textile products market are undertaking research for innovative materials to align with environment conservation goals as much as possible.
The novel concept of 3D fabric is creating new growth dimensions for the home textile products market. The 3D fabric is developed by joining two fabrics facing each other with a spacer filament that imparts superior insulation characteristics. This is leading to the popularity of 3D fabrics for use in home textile products to translate into growth of the home textile products market.
Download Brochure for Detailed insights -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32537
Home Textile Products Market - Key Findings of Report
Raw Material Innovations for Sustainability Goals Gather Steam
The increasing emphasis on sustainable and circular economy products is well received in most industrial environments the world over. Thus, to be in line with such goals, stakeholders in the home textile products market are engaged in innovations such as smart materials that minimize damage to the environment and are useful as well. Efforts from a Japan-based chemicals company for the development of smart fiber composed of cotton linter that does not deplete forest resources is a case in point. The role of ancillary industries for such goals is bolstering the home textile products market.
The growing prominence of regenerated cellulose is adding a new dimension in the growth of the home textiles market. Base fiber for regenerated cellulose is cotton and a characteristic of a full circular economy attributes that accounts for its growing popularity.
Request a PDF Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32537
The collaboration of raw material manufacturers and product manufacturers to introduce toxic-free and biodegradable fibers and combine a few materials to create new fabric blends with distinctive features is promising for the growth of home textile products market. The manufacture of new linen blends for the manufacture of breathable and soft fabrics for home textile products is a fine example. Efforts of raw material manufacturers to increase production capacities to create new blends of home textile products are favorable for the growth of home textile products market.
Availability of Vegan Silk Variants to Create Demand
Innovations in vegan silk that is produced adhering to animal cruelty-free norms are creating a new customer base for home textile products. Large populations in the world are giving up the use of products that are manufactured using animal products. Innovative silk materials such as spider silk, art silk, and soy silk, which are used in the manufacture of home textile products, are created to serve this growing customer base. The demand for vegan silk from the growing number of home furnishing brands that has online presence bolsters the home textile products market.
Get Special Discount - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=32537
Home Textile Products Market - Regional Growth Dynamics
Asia Pacific holds the leading market share of the home textile products market. Factors such as rapid economic growth in some countries of the region leading to increasing spending by individuals to improve interior spaces is creating demand for home textile products.
The presence of some key players in the region who are investing heavily in innovative and sustainable products contributes to the growth of the home textile products market in the region.
Europe is the second-leading region in the home textiles market. Proliferation of Industry 4.0 and adoption of advanced sensor technologies by manufacturers of home textile products are enabling them to meet production goals. This is favorable for the growth of the home textile products market in the region.
Buy an Exclusive Research Report on Home Textile Products Market at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32537<ype=S
Home Textile Products Market - Growth Drivers
- Growing demand for furnishings among evolving living structures of families, couples, and individuals fuels the growth of the home textile products market
- Innovations for sustainable raw materials and role of some e-commerce giants to introduce their own product labels drive the home textile products market
Home Textile Products Market - Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the home textile products market are Arvind Limited, Dicitex, Franco Manufacturing Company Inc., Grasim, Luolai Home Textile Products, Trident Group, Beyond Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Evezary Co. Ltd., GHCL Limited, Loftex China LTD., Mehera Shaw, and Welspun Group.
Global Home Textile Products Market: Segmentation
Home Textile Products Market, by Product
- Window Coverings
- Curtains
- Blinds
- Roller Blinds
- Venetian Blinds
- Others
- Sun filters
- Drapes
- Upholstery Fabric
- Bed Linen
- Bed Sheets
- Bed Spreads
- Pillows & Pillow Covers
- Others
- Table Linen
- Runners
- Table Skirting
- Table Mats
- Others
- Bathroom Linen
- Bath Towels
- Bath Mats
- Face Towels
- Others
- Others
Home Textile Products Market, by Material
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Blended
Home Textile Products Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- e-Commerce Websites
- Company Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Retail Stores
Home Textile Products Market, by End Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hotels/Resorts
- Offices
- Shops
- Others
- Contract Sectors
Home Textile Products Market, by Woven Fabric Type
- Buckram Fabric
- Casement Fabric
- Georgette Fabric
- Sheeting Fabric
- Others
Home Textile Products Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Explorer Latest Reports by TMR:
- Home Furnishings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-furnishings-market.html
- Greenhouse Horticulture Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market.html
- Online Home Decor Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/online-home-decor-market.html
- Online On-demand Home Services Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/online-on-demand-home-services-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/home-textile-product-market.htm
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg