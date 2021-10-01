-- Webpage-launched simulator available now --

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, has unveiled VINcoSIM, its new online simulation tool.

The latest in a long line of Vincotech simulation environments, VINcoSIM is the first simulator to launch from a webpage. It features leading-edge topology modeling and a remarkably accurate, proven loss and temperature calculation engine. Users can even define custom heatsink builds in a one-step configuration. A click or two is all it takes to quickly assess the options and choose the best fit.

"This tool is a great leap forward," says Vincotech CEO Eckart Seitter. "As a reliable partner, we aim to bring speed and flexibility to our business relationships. Part of that is helping customers make fast but well-informed decisions. We have always gone to great lengths to provide accurate, reliable simulation tools. And VINcoSIM is our most powerful and convenient power module selection tool yet."

The company's first ISE simulation tool debuted 20 years ago, setting a benchmark for customer support in the power module business. Drawing on two decades' experience advancing the state of the art in simulation tools, the company has now created an easy-to-use environment to rapidly test and evaluate any of its power modules, regardless of sub-topology or components. No compromises in functions or features is demanded.

Designed to fast-track simulations, VINcoSIM configures automatically when the user selects a product on the website. It is the only tool of its kind to simulate any type of topology, even the most advanced. VINcoSIM runs on substantiated data from measurements taken in high-tech labs. It is reliable; its results are accurate.

The user interface has been designed to be as easy-to-use as possible. Specifications are submitted in a single configuration step. VINcoSIM delivers results in a matter of seconds, presenting all information for users to take in at a glance. It marks a milestone achievement in customer support, and that satisfying experience will only get better as VINcoSIM evolves and advances.

To learn more, visit vincotech.com/vincosim. A webinar will take place on Oct. 4th and remain available for on-demand viewing.

Vincotech is a trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues.

With approximately 700 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success.

To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

