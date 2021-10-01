Mini-oral presentation highlighting data from first-in-human trial evaluating investigational bispecific antibody DuoBody -CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042)

Poster presentation of clinical results from study evaluating investigational bispecific antibody DuoBody- PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046)

Additional poster presentations highlighting an investigational early-stage therapy in Genmab's solid tumor product pipeline, new research and technologies

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that multiple abstracts evaluating several investigational therapies and technologies in the company's solid tumor product pipeline will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), being held in Washington, DC, and virtually, November 10-14The presentations will include a mini-oral session featuring the results of the first-in-human (FIH) phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety and initial clinical activity of the investigational bispecific antibody, DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042), in patients with advanced solid tumors. Data from another FIH phase 1/2a trial, evaluating the investigational bispecific antibody, DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) in patients with advanced solid tumors, will be presented as a poster. In addition, four posters will be presented, including one evaluating DuoBody-CD3xB7H4 (GEN1047), an investigational therapy in Genmab's early-stage solid tumor product pipeline.

All the abstract titles have been published on the SITC website and may be accessed online via the SITC Annual Meeting website. Full abstracts will be posted on November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

GEN1046 and GEN1042 are being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) under an agreement in which the companies share all costs and future profits on a 50:50 basis.

"We are excited to present the results of these important clinical and pre-clinical studies to show the progression of the innovative technologies and investigational medicines in our antibody product pipeline and to demonstrate our commitment to delivering new therapeutic options to patients," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "While most of these studies have been conducted in the beginning stages of the clinical evaluation process, we are encouraged by the early results and look forward to seeing further results from ongoing clinical trials."

Abstracts accepted for presentation at SITC 2021:

DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042):

First-in-human phase 1/2 trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042) in patients with advanced solid tumors

DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046):

Peripheral and tumoral immune activity in the expansion part of the first-in human DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) trial

Dose selection for DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) using a semi-mechanistic pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics model that leverages preclinical and clinical data

DuoBody-CD3xB7H4 (GEN1047):

In vitro and in vivo studies establish DuoBody-CD3xB7H4 as a novel drug candidate for the treatment of solid cancers

New Research and Technologies:

A scalable deep learning framework for rapid automated annotation of histologic and morphologic features from large unlabeled pan-cancer H&E datasets

A translational approach to catalog pancreatic cancer heterogeneity using spatial genomics in large patient cohorts to empower target validation and rational combination selection

Molecular characterization of AXL in solid tumor malignancies using real-world data

About DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046)

DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046) is a proprietary bispecific antibody, jointly owned by Genmab and BioNTech, created using Genmab's DuoBody technology. It targets PD-L1 and 4-1BB, selected to block the inhibitory PD1/PD-L1 axis and simultaneously conditionally activate essential co-stimulatory activity via 4-1BB using an inert DuoBody antibody format. Two clinical studies (NCT03917381, NCT04937153) in solid tumors are ongoing. DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB is being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech under an agreement in which the companies share all costs and profits for the product on a 50:50 basis.

About DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042)

DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB (GEN1042) is a proprietary bispecific antibody, jointly owned by Genmab and BioNTech, created using Genmab's DuoBody technology. CD40 and 4-1BB were selected as targets to enhance both dendritic cell (DC) and antigen-dependent T-cell activation, using an inert DuoBody format. A Phase 1/2 clinical study (NCT04083599) of DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB in solid tumors is ongoing. DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB is being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech under an agreement in which the companies share all costs and profits for the product on a 50:50 basis.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab's vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people's lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab's proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

