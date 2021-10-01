The Italian power electronics specialist has launched a single-phase inverter, a three-phase device, and a residential battery. The three products will be available for sale starting from January.Italian inverter manufacturer Fimer has launched what it called a new Power platform consisting of two new inverters and a residential battery. "Combining the latest technological innovations with high-end design features, the PowerUNO and PowerTRIO inverters offer a wide range of power choices from 2 to 8.5 kW and features single and three-phase options that are compatible for both the North American ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...