Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events for Remainder of 2021

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced today that the Company's CEO Nick Kovacevich and CFO Bill Mote are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences for the remainder of calendar 2021:

AGP Virtual Fall Cannabis Conference (October 5, 2021)

(October 5, 2021) Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference (November 16 - 17, 2021)

(November 16 - 17, 2021) Cowen 4 th Annual Cannabis Conference (November 29 - December 1, 2021)

(November 29 - December 1, 2021) NCIA's 3rd Annual CannaVest West (December 16 - 17, 2021)

In addition, Mr. Kovacevich and Mr. Mote will be attending multiple events and meeting with several investors and analysts at MJBizCon, which takes place from October 19 through October 22, 2021.

"Following the completion of our transformational merger with KushCo earlier this month, we are excited to meet with investors and introduce them to the new Greenlane story and strategy," said Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "While we have been working diligently to integrate the two businesses and have already begun realizing some of the expected revenue and cost synergies from the merger, we also recognize the importance of regularly engaging with our current and potential shareholders, especially during this critical time. Bill and I look forward to meeting with the broader investor community, providing more clarity on their financial models, and sharing some important business updates, as we make further progress on the integration and aim to close out the year on a high note."

All presentations and panels that offer webcast availability can be viewed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.gnln.com. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at ir@greenlane.com or 714-539-7653. To be added to the Company's email distribution list, please email ir@greenlane.com with "Greenlane" in the subject line.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platforms, Vapor.com, Higherstandards.com, Aerospaced.com, Haringglass.com, Eycemolds.com, Canada.Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, and Puffitup.com. Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 8,000 retail locations and has over 275 employees with operations in United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane's curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE, packaging innovator Pollen Gear, VIBES rolling papers, Marley Natural Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection, Aerospaced grinders, and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experience with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others: comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company's business; the impacts of acquisitions and other similar transactions; and the Company's financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in Greenlane's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

