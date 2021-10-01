1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Announces AGM Date and Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, (the "Meeting").

The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular sent to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2021.

Management Appointments

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Farrell, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Board Member of the Company since 2018, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Ms. Tricia Kaelin, effective today. Mr. Farrell is an Alberta-based Chartered Accountant and partner with a public accountancy firm. He brings over 35 years of expertise in the areas of taxation, accounting, and public company management. As former Chief Financial Officer to a development company and to three TSX Venture Exchange-listed corporations, Mr. Farrell brings extensive experience in the public capital markets. He has also served as a director for Prize Mining Corporation, Mexican Silver Mines Ltd., Mindoro Resources Ltd., and Sonoro Energy Ltd., and sits on the board of several charitable organizations.

The Company further strengths its finance group with the addition of Mr. Brent Hilton who joins the Company as Controller. Mr. Hilton is a finance and accounting professional with more than 20 years' experience in financial reporting, analysis, audits, budgeting and forecasting for both for and non-profit organizations.

In addition, Mr. Steve Licon has been appointed Vice President of Operations, overseeing Alternative Medicine Association, the Company's licensed cultivation and extraction subsidiary in Nevada. Mr. Licon brings over 17 years' experience as a seasoned cannabis cultivator in Las Vegas, where he has designed and built over twenty cultivation sites. Mr. Licon is a winner of the Jack Herer Cup as well as six High Times awards. With over 500 successful harvests completed, Mr. Licon is experienced in managing all aspects of a large-scale commercial cultivation of premium cannabis.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls key aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, distribution and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of

Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. AMA recently announced the launch of its ultra-craft brand Level X, an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.

About Canna Hemp

With an extensive product line that includes topicals, creams, gummies, vapes, elixirs, capsules, and post workout recovery sports products, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp brand utilizes the power of CBD to bring natural wellness. The Company's flagship products, the Canna Hemp Relief Cream and Canna Hemp X Recovery Cream are recognized as best topicals in the market. All products are third-party tested for safety with test results embedded via QR codes for traceability. www.cannahemp.com

