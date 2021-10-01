DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration 01-Oct-2021

1 October 2021

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Mr David Simpson, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 November 2021.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary

