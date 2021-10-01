Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Frankfurt
01.10.21
08:03 Uhr
0,580 Euro
+0,012
+2,11 %
01.10.2021
Akastor ASA completes refinancing of its corporate credit facility

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the joint press announcement dated 2 March 2021 from Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and Akastor ASA (Oslo: AKAST). Simultaneous with the completion of the transaction as announced per separate press release, Akastor has today completed a refinancing of its existing Revolving Corporate Credit Facility.

The new Reducing Revolving Credit Facility consists of the following key elements;

  • a USD 89 million revolving credit (Facility A) to be reduced by USD 47.5 million on 31 March 2022;
  • a NOK 250 million revolving credit facility (Facility B); and
  • a NOK 250 million liquidity facility from Aker Holding AS which is subordinated to Facility A and B.

Maturity Date of Facility A and B is 26 February 2023 and the liquidity facility from Aker Holding AS matures one month later on 26 March 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705

Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5.12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa-completes-refinancing-of-its-corporate-credit-facility,c3425661

