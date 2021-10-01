Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021

WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Tradegate
01.10.21
14:35 Uhr
7,180 Euro
-0,140
-1,91 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
01.10.2021 | 14:31
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: EGM Results

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: EGM Results

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: EGM Results 01-Oct-2021 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosneft Held Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Rosneft's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on September 30, 2021 in the form of absentee voting. Holders of 93% of the Company's shares participated in the meeting.

Shareholders approved the dividend payment for H1 2021 in the amount of 18 rubles 03 kopecks per one issued share of the Company. The decision allows to allocate 50% of IFRS net consolidated income attributable to the Company's shareholders as dividends. Thus, for H1 2021 Rosneft will distribute the total amount of 191 billion rubles as dividends.

The record date for dividend payment is set on October 11, 2021. The dividends to the nominal shareholders and trustees will be paid no later than October 25, 2021 while to other shareholders registered in the Shareholders Register - no later than November 17, 2021.

Rosneft Information Division tel.: + 7 (499) 517-88-97 October 1, 2021

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 123415 
EQS News ID:  1237596 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237596&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
