ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: EGM Results

Rosneft Held Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Rosneft's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on September 30, 2021 in the form of absentee voting. Holders of 93% of the Company's shares participated in the meeting.

Shareholders approved the dividend payment for H1 2021 in the amount of 18 rubles 03 kopecks per one issued share of the Company. The decision allows to allocate 50% of IFRS net consolidated income attributable to the Company's shareholders as dividends. Thus, for H1 2021 Rosneft will distribute the total amount of 191 billion rubles as dividends.

The record date for dividend payment is set on October 11, 2021. The dividends to the nominal shareholders and trustees will be paid no later than October 25, 2021 while to other shareholders registered in the Shareholders Register - no later than November 17, 2021.

