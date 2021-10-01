Closed-loop pumped-hydro storage offers more chances to minimize environmental effects on water sources and overcomes the problem of finding suitable sites. According to an Australian research team, closed-loop systems could prevail on open-loop systems in the future and this trend is confirmed by another group of scientists from the United States.Closed-loop pumped hydro storage projects are seeing growing interest compared to open-loop systems, as they provide more environmental benefits and find more acceptance among residents, administrations, and governments. This is one of the main conclusions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...