Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 703712 ISIN: DE0007037129 Ticker-Symbol: RWE 
Xetra
01.10.21
15:56 Uhr
30,600 Euro
+0,050
+0,16 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RWE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RWE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,61030,62016:12
30,63030,64016:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RWE
RWE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RWE AG30,600+0,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.