- (PLX AI) - RWE shut all 6 wind turbines at the Jüchen A 44n wind farm after another operator's wind turbine of the same type fell over in Haltern am See.
- • The wind farm is in the commissioning phase and should ultimately be handed over to RWE and its partners by the manufacturer at the end of this year
- • The the exact cause of the damage in Haltern has not yet been clarified
- • As early as August, RWE noticed damage to the tower of one of the turbines, shut it down immediately as a precaution and initiated appropriate safety measures, the company said
