Freitag, 01.10.2021
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Riga: Procedure for listing of AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on October 1, 2021 received application from AS "Attistibas
finanšu institucija Altum" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond
list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000870095   1 000    20 000 000   EUR   08.10.2026 



This is the first issue under the third bond issue programme of EUR 75,000,000.

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Base Prospectus of Third
Bond Offer Programme and Final Terms. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018342
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
