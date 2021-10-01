Nasdaq Riga: Procedure for listing of AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on October 1, 2021 received application from AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000870095 1 000 20 000 000 EUR 08.10.2026 This is the first issue under the third bond issue programme of EUR 75,000,000. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Base Prospectus of Third Bond Offer Programme and Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018342