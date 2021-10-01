Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is pleased to announce Dr. Carl Hansen of AbCellera Biologics ("AbCellera") as the recipient of the 2021 Bloom Burton Award. From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, AbCellera moved from initial screening of blood samples to human clinical trials of its antibody treatment for COVID-19 in 90 days - a process that normally takes years. In the same year, AbCellera's COVID-19 drug, bamlanivimab, was partnered with Eli Lilly and Company, received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA and was granted an Interim Order by Health Canada. In December 2020, AbCellera completed the largest biotechnology IPO in history for a Canadian biotechnology company on the NASDAQ, raising US$555.5 million.





Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees were accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration was given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial-end markets. Nominations for the award were accepted from the public-at-large between January 25 and April 5, 2021. All finalists - Daniel Durocher of Repare Therapeutics, Hamed Shahbazi of WELL Health Technologies and Carl Hansen - were celebrated last night during the virtual presentation of the 2021 Bloom Burton Award Gala, and each received a $25,000 cash prize.

The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner were chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism:

Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS

Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock

Brian Bloom, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Burton commented, "Congratulations to Carl Hansen for being named the recipient of the 2021 Bloom Burton Award! It is breathtaking and inspiring to see how Carl's leadership, with the support of the AbCellera team, drove such a volume of impactful and positive change for Canada and society on the whole. The Bloom Burton Award was created to unabashedly celebrate those individuals who achieve enormous success on the world stage. Going from an idea to an approved drug to treat COVID-19, all in a single calendar year, was humbling to witness and we congratulate Carl on this success."

Mr. Bloom continued, "We also thank everyone in the global healthcare industry, working tirelessly to provide humanity with solutions against all diseases - ever more so evident during the ongoing global pandemic. Thank you for your efforts and your courage."

