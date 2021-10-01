IQ AI Ltd.: Published Neurosurgery Case Report Underscores Clinical Value of IB Software

Affiliated Hospital Purchases IB Clinic for Automated Analysis

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms announced a recent publication in Neurosurgery Open that illustrates the clinical impact of its neuro oncology software solutions for both neurosurgery and tissue diagnosis of high-grade brain tumors.

The on-going challenge with the treatment of brain tumors is that new or recurrent tumor can appear the same as treatment effect on traditional postcontrast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) images. Today's standard of care requires either many weeks of follow-up imaging or an invasive surgical biopsy to confirm diagnosis. Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited, has developed and validated a non-invasive, timely and quantitative imaging solution that addresses this issue.

For the published study, IB Clinic®, which is IB's non-invasive, neuro-oncology platform, was used to distinguish brain tumor tissue from treatment effect. The results explained the discordance between the intraoperative assessment and the pathologic diagnosis suggesting that IB Clinic should be routinely used to optimize surgical guidance and pathologic diagnosis, which in turn would lead to optimized treatment management and patient outcomes.

"We are relying on FTB maps more routinely in our clinical practice as well as our weekly comprehensive multidiscipline brain tumor boards. They have proven to provide information that can help interpret MRI findings and optimize treatment for our patients," said Dr. Jennifer Connelly, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology and Co-Director of the Neuro-oncology Program at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and lead author of the paper.

The case report authors are clinicians and scientists from the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW, Milwaukee, WI), which is affiliated with Froedtert Health (Milwaukee, WI). For more than a decade, Froedtert Health's radiology department have used IB software for analyzing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) datasets within the OsiriX (Mac based) environment which requires manual user intervention. Froedtert Health has recently acquired the upgraded IB Clinic - Container edition, which automatically generates quantitative rCBV and Delta T1 maps. This platform-independent processing application networks with scanners and PACS (picture archiving and communication system) and requires no manual intervention.

"There is growing interest in our automated platform." said Michael Schmainda, CEO of IB. "The seamless integration in clinical workflows coupled with IB's quantitative and validated output is gaining attention from large and small hospitals alike."

As previously announced in a release on September 21, 2021, IQAI has sold multiple licenses of its Imaging Biometrics (IB) software to such clients as Eastern Alabama Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Rhode Island Hospital, and others. The Company anticipates renewals and new customers for the remainder of 2021 and throughout 2022. ?

For further information, please contact:

IQ-AI Limited

Trevor Brown/Vinod Kaushal/Brett Skelly/Michael Schmainda

Tel: 020 7469 0930

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Lucy Williams/Heena Karani

Tel: 020 7220 9797

About Imaging Biometrics, LLC

Imaging Biometrics®, a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited (LSE: IQAI) (OTCQB: IQAIF), develops and provides visualisation and analytical solutions that enable clinicians to better diagnose and treat disease with greater confidence. Through close collaboration with top researchers and clinicians, sophisticated advancements are translated into platform-independent and automated software plug-ins which can extend the base functionality of workstations, imaging systems, PACS, or medical viewers. By design, IB's advanced visualisation software seamlessly integrates into routine workflows. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company's inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Porter, President

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

Tel: 212-564-4700

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: IQ AI Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666441/Published-Neurosurgery-Case-Report-Underscores-Clinical-Value-of-IB-Software