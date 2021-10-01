Singapore, Oct 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The fourth episode of the Next-Generation Virtual Events series will focus on 'Monetising Virtual Events: From Ticketing to Sponsorship' (https://www.gevme.com/next-generation-virtual-events-fourth-episode) and feature leading event speakers: Sara Lieber, Event Marketing Manager at Drift, and Dimash Kunayev, CEO & Founder of Engamio.Taking place on the 12th of October, 9:00 p.m. SGT, this episode will also feature a fun and engaging breakout session where attendees can experience virtual gamification for themselves and see how they can optimise it to increase event ROI and engagement levels.It will also cover:- Different pricing models to maximise the ROI of virtual events- Ways of providing additional value to sponsors and exhibitors- Exploring sponsored gamification as a new revenue stream- Using virtual event analytics to measure ROI of virtual eventsRegistration for Monetising Virtual Events: From Ticketing to Sponsorship is now open. Save the date register here for access: https://www.gevme.com/next-generation-virtual-events-fourth-episodeWatch past episodes on demand at: https://www.gevme.com/en/studios/next-generation-virtual-events/About GEVMEGEVME is a leading event technology provider and trusted partner for high-profile events. Headquartered in Singapore, they provide the most efficient software services and on-site solutions to clients worldwide and their operating system has been used to power some of the world's biggest events. Their newly-introduced offering GEVME Virtual is a secure platform built from the ground up for virtual and hybrid events. It is fully-customisable and provides event organizers with the full suite of tools needed to host professional and polished events online.Source: GEVMECopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.