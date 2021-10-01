(ISIN: FR0013200995)

Pursuant to the conditions, notice is hereby given to bondholders that, as result of the dividend of 1.85 per share, payable on October 1st, 2021, to holders of record on September 30, 2021, in accordance with conditions 15.7.2, the calculation agent has determined the new conversion/exchange ratio shall be adjusted from 1.009 (one and 9 thousandths) to 1.011 (one and 11 thousandths), effective October 1st, 2021.

