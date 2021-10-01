Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Resignation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

01 October 2021

Director Resignation

Further to the Directorate Change announcement of 13 August 2021, the Company advises that Stephen Coe has retired from his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee and non-executive Director of the Board, effective 30 September 2021.



