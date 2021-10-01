- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to propose to the general meeting a further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year
- • Deutsche Pfandbriefbank additional dividend EUR 0.32
- • Together with the dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.26 per no-par value share entitled to dividends, which was resolved by the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021, this would result in a total dividend payment of EUR 0.58
