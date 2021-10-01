Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021
Vicinity Motor gibt Megadeal bekannt!
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
01.10.21
17:15 Uhr
29,900 Euro
+0,140
+0,47 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2021 | 22:53
105 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, October 1, 2021 - During the period September 23, 2021 - September 29, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 82,299 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021 (the Repurchase Program), details of which are shown in the table below.

DateNumber of shares repurchasedWeighted average repurchaseprice (SEK) excluding commissionsTotal daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
23/09/2021 7,500 316.3578 2,372,683.50
24/09/2021 18,972 313.1941 5,941,918.47
27/09/2021 10,827 316.0092 3,421,431.61
29/09/2021 45,000 309.2411 13,915,849.50

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of September 29, 2021, Millicom holds 997,336 treasury shares and has repurchased 821,737 shares under the Repurchase Program. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbor Regulation").
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm's website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachments

  • Press release - Repurchase of shares in Millicom_100121 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22d6d9d9-ba90-4664-9c24-0d7e4a3eb851)
  • Attachment - Breakdrown transactions weekly Sept 0923_0929 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a8805558-b2f9-469c-b170-affbd17d038d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
