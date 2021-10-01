Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Hank Payments Corp. ("Hank") and Nobelium Tech Corp. (TSXV: NBL.H) (the "Company") are pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has conditionally approved the business combination (the "Transaction") between Hank and the Company previously announced in the Company's press releases dated December 21, 2020, June 16, 2021, August 11, 2021, August 16, 2021, and September 10, 2021. The Transaction remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV and satisfaction of closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. The Company, upon and subject to completion of the Transaction, (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue under the name "Hank Payments Corp." and trade on the TSXV under the symbol "HANK". The Transaction is expected to close on or about October 13, 2021.

The Company has filed a filing statement today that is dated effective September 28, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") with the TSXV and on SEDAR. Additional information in respect of the Transaction and Hank can be found in the Filing Statement.

About Nobelium Tech Corp.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC"). It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy, as defined in the final prospectus, until completion of the proposed qualifying transaction with Hank, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

Disclaimer

All information provided in this press release relating to Hank has been provided by management of Hank and has not been independently verified by management of the Company. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the terms, conditions, and completion of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing; use of funds; and the business and operations of the Resulting Issuer. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that: due diligence will be satisfactory; the Concurrent Financing will be completed on acceptable terms; all applicable shareholder, and regulatory approvals for the Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: results of due diligence; availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

For more information please contact:

Glenn Jessome

Director of Nobelium

Tel: 902-492-0298

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98315