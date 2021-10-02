Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (formerly Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd.) (TSXV: OTC) (the "Corporation") announces that it has appointed Sandi Gilbert to the Corporation's Board of Directors and that it has appointed Roger Jewett, CA, CPA as Chief Financial Officer.

Sandi Gilbert is involved with several ventures focused on supporting entrepreneurs as they navigate through start-up to scale-up. She is the founder of PoweredByDealPoint.io, a fintech solution that digitizes investor onboarding, investment execution and compliance for private capital markets activities for investment dealers, early-stage companies, angel and venture led financings and syndications.

Ms. Gilbert leads the InterGen initiative, a not-for-profit that is building a community where ambitious entrepreneurs and emerging companies get connected with the talent and expertise of Alberta's business leaders. She is the Managing Partner of InterGen Capital, a private venture fund designed to enable high potential companies to seize global opportunities.

She sits on the boards of the National Angel Capital Association and the Angel Capital Association in the USA, a member of the advisory board of NRC-IRAP and the New Economy advisory board of the Alberta Securities Commission.

Ms. Gilbert's appointment as a director of the Corporation is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Roger Jewett, CA, CPA is the owner of A Fresh Approach Inc., a corporation through which Mr. Jewett provides contract Chief Financial Officer services to private and public companies. Mr. Jewett is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Guardian Exploration Inc., a public oil and gas exploration and development corporation as well as a number of private companies in the aviation, medical device, software development and oil and gas services sectors.

Mr. Jewett is the past CFO of Enerjet, a Boeing 737 charter operator, and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, a private Canadian ski hill operator and resort developer. He also previously held the positions of Director, President and CFO of Rare Method, which was then a TSXV listed interactive marketing firm. Mr. Jewett holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Brunswick and holds CA and CPA designations.

Mr. Jewett is also a director of the Corporation.

"Ocumetics has a busy 12 months ahead of us," says Dr. Mark Lee, CEO of Ocumetics. "We are thrilled to have these two highly-skilled individuals on board to help guide us during this phase of our growth."

The appointments of Ms. Gilbert and Mr. Jewett are accompanied by the resignations of Johannes Kingma as a director of the Corporation and of Sandey Wang as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Kingma and Ms. Wang for their contributions to the Corporation and wishes them well on their future endeavours.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC) is a Canadian research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs, based in British Columbia. It is now in the pre-clinical stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry - the Bionic Lens. The Bionic Lens is an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye to completely eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It re-establishes the natural kinetics of the eye muscles to facilitate the eye's ability to shift focus effortlessly from distance to near and very near range.

