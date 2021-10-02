Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - J4 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: JJJJ.P) (the "Company") announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Poirier, has been issued a Notice of Hearing from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") dated September 24, 2021. Mr. Poirier was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Bearing Lithium Corp. ("Bearing"). The Notice of Hearing alleges Stock Social Inc. ("SSI"), a service provider engaged by Bearing during Mr. Poirier's tenure as Chief Executive Officer, disseminated advertorials about Bearing on various websites, promotional posts and social media (collectively, the "Promotional Materials"). The BCSC is alleging that SSI, Bearing and Mr. Poirier failed to ensure that the Promotional Materials clearly and conspicuously disclosed that they were disseminated on behalf of the Bearing. None of the allegations have been proven. The Notice of Hearing names a number of other, unrelated, issuers and individuals as respondents. None of the allegations has been proven.

The Notice of Hearing can be viewed on the BCSC's website (www.bcsc.bc.ca) by typing in 2021 BCSECCOM 376 in the search box.

