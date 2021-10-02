Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Octaplex Network to List On Altbase

Today, it has been announced that Octaplex, a project that aims to be a new template for the future development of DeFi, is going to be listing its $PLX token on Altbase at 12PM PST on Oct 4th.

Octaplex - Frictionless Yield Ecosystem On The BSC

Octaplex is a new type of cryptocurrency rewards program and ecosystem network that is built on the Binance Smart Chain.

The main objective for the team is to create a new model for the future development of DeFi, by using partnerships with fully-vetted projects, to produce a new take on the popular, frictionless yield category of investing. This benefits both the partnered project, as well as the investor.

Altbase & Octaplex AMA

Altbase and Octaplex are holding an AMA at 12 PM PST on Oct 3rd, in preparation for the launch on Oct 4th.

This will give potential investors and the communities of both projects the ability to ask questions, in order to get a better understanding of the direction and goals of Octaplex, as well as its developers.

Octaplex Network - Interoperable by Nature



The need for cross-chain interoperability is at the very heart of the Octaplex ecosystem. Allowing users to have much greater access to different blockchains, without the need for multiple swaps, and wallets is of utmost importance. The objective here is simple; make the ecosystem frictionless and easy-to-use, and the token offering and its users will reciprocally benefit.

Octaplex aims to create this interoperability with the use of cross-chain bridge integrations on their network, with this implementation planned to go ahead in the near future.

A New Type Of Crypto Rewards Scheme

The Octaplex ecosystem is focused on providing choice, both for the crypto reward selection, and the ratio of rewards that a user chooses to collect.

At present, there are 12 different pegged tokens available that users can choose to claim as rewards for holding.

The list of available token rewards currently includes pegged versions of BTC, BNB, BUSD, ADA, ETH, MATIC, XRP, plus 4 tokens of selected Octaplex partners, as well as their native token $PLX.

There are more tokens intended to be added as the system develops, with plans to add a new token each week.

Customizable, Multi-Rewards

Holders have the ability to customize their reward selection with up to 6 different tokens, plus the additional option of selecting individual percentages of each token that they want to receive.

For example, a holder could select the following rewards:

40% BTC<

20% ETH

20% PLX

15% BNB

5% ADA

Or any other combination preferred

Refined Crypto Marketing by Market Leaders - Coinpresso



The development team at Octaplex has taken a strong approach to their marketing strategy, as they have chosen to use a crypto-specific marketing firm in order to drive traffic to the proposition.

Coinpresso, as per their website, is "the Number One Crypto Marketing Agency based on performance", and as such, Octaplex has chosen them specifically for their marketing needs over the next 6 months.

Oct 4th - Octaplex Goes Live On Altbase

Altbase - a mobile app used to buy altcoins - will soon enable purchases on the app for Octaplex Native Token $PLX, allowing users of the platform to add the token to their portfolios.

Listing day for Octaplex onto Altbase is expected for 12 PM PST on October 4th.

Altbase is available on both iOS and Android, with plans for a web-based service being made available in the near future.



