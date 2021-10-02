Terminus Group: Terminus' Robots Welcome Expo 2020 Dubai's First Wave of Visitors

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Expo 2020 Dubai's star-studded Opening Ceremony was streamed live across the globe to kick off the six-month long mega event, giving everyone the chance to participate in the mind-blowing spectacle, wherever they might be.

To highlight the diversity and inclusion of the Expo, the performers of the opening ceremony came from 64 different countries, including the internationally renowned pianist from China, Lang Lang, the celebrated Italian tenor singer, Andrea Bocelli, the Grammy-nominated and Golden Globe Award winner, Andra Day, etc.

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Following the opening ceremony, on the morning of October the 1st, the first wave of visitors has arrived at the gate of Expo 2020 Dubai. Awaiting them is the group dance performed by the Expo's robot mascot Opti. Opti greeted the visitors with their specially designed choreography, their moves graceful, their expressions exuberant.

Opti interacting with visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

According to Terminus Group, the designer and manufacturer of Opti, and the Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, it took the company six months to transform Opti from an animation to a real-life walking robot. Different from other robots, AI-powered Opti is equipped with multiple sensors that would help the robot with accurate positioning, and new generation chasis that enables the robot to 'walk' on floors of all possible conditions, making it possible for the complicated dance moves. Opti was also strictly tested under ultra-hot weather condition to ensure its operations with extreme heat.

Terminus Group became an Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai in 2020

In 2020, Terminus Group was announced by Expo 2020 Dubai as one of its Official Premier Partners and the only Premier Partner from China. The company's partnership with Expo consists of two phases. For the first phase, the company has provided Expo with its comprehensive AIOT solutions and 152 programmable robots, including Opti. And following the event, for the second phase, the company will work with Expo to build a smart city in the District 2020 special zone, assisting the digital and intelligent transformation of the region.

Terminus' team of 152 programmable robots set sail to Dubai in August, 2021

According to Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, the company views Expo as a showcase for the future. "Through Expo 2020 Dubai, Terminus aspires to bring its AIOT technologies to the world, and help the world envision a future of exquisite lifestyles enabled by technologies," said Victor.

To this point, the 152 robots have all arrived in Dubai, providing services such as sterilizing, catering, etc. at Expo and performing for visitors from around the globe.

An overview of the Expo site

Opti interacting with kids at Expo 2020 Dubai

Opti interacting with a kid at Expo 2020 Dubai



