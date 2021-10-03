Helios Life Enterprises' Voice-Based Product Now Available on Bloomberg as a Part of Its Alternative Data Catalog

Dataset allows quantitative firms to unlock the power of the human voice through state-of-the-art voice API

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2021 / Helios Life Enterprises, a rapidly developing data analytics firm based in Albany, New York, has made its debut product, Comprehend, available via Bloomberg's data marketplace, the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.

The first product of its kind, Comprehend is a voice-based dataset that allows quant hedge funds to extract meaningful quantitative data from voice tone alone. The derived data can then be used to generate novel sources of alpha in a way that no one has ever thought possible before-by analyzing the way an executive speaks, and, from there, measuring their tonal sentiment.

"The power of voice can't be underestimated. As we continued to see demand, we knew it was appropriate to give our customers access via the Bloomberg's data marketplace, the Enterprise Access Point.", says Helios Chief Executive Officer, Sean Austin.

Neuroscience and neurolinguistics research shows that we miss about 38% of information in communication with only text-based analysis. The human voice leaks information beyond what is being said, and this is what Helios Life Enterprises wants to capture with voice tonal analysis. For instance, if a company is likely to head into turmoil in the future, the CEO will be the first person to know about it. And during earnings conference calls, the tone of their voice can reflect what they are truly thinking about a seemingly insignificant parameter that can have a huge effect on investment decisions.

Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Gerwin Schalk notes, "Our platform is opening an entirely new world for the investment industry. We have decades of global research that is now married with proprietary Helios technology… this is just the tip of the iceberg for what tonal sentiment and analytics can provide."

Comprehend extracts data from corporate audio and supplies quant hedge firms with information about equity parameters based on an executive's voice tone. These data require further modeling/analyses to translate them into specific predictions, which makes Comprehend most useful for quantitative researchers who want to leverage an alternative method of alpha generation. To date, the product covers 1,000 large capital US companies, and Helios expects the number to rise to over 3,000 by the end of the year.



Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is Bloomberg's web-based data marketplace that allows Data License clients to easily discover, access and immediately use high quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and third party providers. Recently, Bloomberg announced the expansion of its alternative data offering, representing a three-fold increase in the number of third-party alternative data vendors available since the product's introduction in February 2019. The move allows Bloomberg clients to access a much-expanded catalogue of curated alternative data, uniquely positioned to provide insights in today's market environment.

About Helios Life Enterprises, Inc.: The world of audio allows unprecedented possibilities for systematic, fundamental and corporate traders. The Helios platform has extracted meaningful data from corporate audio events to deliver a brand new channel of alpha generation.

